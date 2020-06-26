J.S. Held Acquires Twenty First Century Engineering

JERICHO, N.Y. — J.S. Held, a global, multidisciplinary consulting firm, has acquired Twenty First Century Engineering, a consulting firm specializing in professional engineering, forensics, environmental services, and construction and disaster support.

The Twenty First Century Engineering (TFCE) team is recognized for its expertise addressing civil and structural matters throughout the southeastern U.S., Texas, and the Caribbean. Founded in 1989, TFCE has addressed engineering matters for the insurance and legal communities as well as the public and private sectors. This acquisition strengthens J.S. Held’s forensic architecture and engineering practice with the addition of experts who have extensive practical and testifying experience in the analysis of accidents, natural disasters, fires, structural failures, and water damage.

“The high-caliber work of Twenty First Century Engineering is well-known in our industry. This acquisition further expands our forensic services for complex litigation needs while also strengthening our geographic resources,” said Bill Bracken, P.E., forensic architecture and engineering practice leader, J.S. Held. “The addition of such an experienced team aligns with our continued mission to provide the highest quality of technical expertise to our clients at a local level.”

Headquartered in South Florida, TFCE has been involved in projects ranging from major hurricanes to multifamily construction as well as specialized matters such as sewer systems. In addition to forensic investigations, TFCE supports clients with cost estimating, inspection services, and expert witness testimony.

“Joining J.S. Held allows us to support and serve our clients with a wider range of services. Over 30 years, our firm grew because we were committed to the principle that you say what you do and do what you say. And do business with people you know, like, and trust,” said John Carroll, Jr., P.E., principal of Twenty First Century Engineering. “Our clients will have the benefit of a new suite of technical services and the accompanying specialized staff to support their needs on a variety of construction; equipment; environmental, health, and safety; as well as forensic accounting and economic matters.”

TFCE will join the J.S. Held team of more than 1,000 consultants around the world. TFCE clients will now have access to J.S. Held’s suite of specialized services including property damage assessment; water and fire restoration consulting; surety services; equipment consulting; construction advisory services; forensic accounting and economics consulting; and environmental, health, and safety services. For more information, visit www.jsheld.com.