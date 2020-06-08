Lochinvar Launches Live Training Video Series for Contractors

LEBANON, Tenn. — Lochinvar launched an online product training series to provide contractors and channel partners with additional educational opportunities. The series, available via http://www.lochinvaru.com, gives customers free access to classroom-style learning hosted by industry experts.

For increased flexibility, Lochinvar will offer multiple class options every other week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT. The next classes are scheduled for June 9 and June 11 and will discuss the dos and don’ts of installation. Future topics will highlight product components, features, and benefits; troubleshooting tips; connectivity; smart technology; and much more.

“At Lochinvar, we put a strong emphasis on contractor training tools and the importance of creating easy ways for our partners to learn more about our products as well as top industry trends,” said Ernie Chase, learning management system administrator at Lochinvar. “The need for online educational resources only continues to grow, and Lochinvar is proud to offer this platform to give contractors the information they need to make an even bigger impact in the field.”

For those who can’t make the live sessions, videos will be recorded and housed on www.lochinvaru.com, along with a variety of other product training videos and online certifications.