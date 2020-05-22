ASHRAE Adds New Courses to Learning Institute’s 2020 Spring Online Course Series

ATLANTA — ASHRAE has added four new courses to its 2020 Spring online instructor-led course series from ASHRAE Learning Institute (ALI). The online offerings run through June.

The new course “ASHRAE Guideline 36, High-Performance Sequences of Operation for HVAC Systems,” taking place on May 28, introduces the current version of ASHRAE Guideline 36, which focuses on variable-air-volume (VAV) systems and reducing energy consumption, cost, and system downtime with more resilient systems, control sequence compliance, and diagnostic software. The course will include the research underlying the current sequences and ongoing and planned future research intended to develop additional advanced sequences for other HVAC system types.

“Introduction to Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Systems,” scheduled for June 11, is a comprehensive introduction to how UVGI can be used in conjunction with HVAC systems to improve indoor environmental quality (IEQ) and reduce airborne disease transmission. The course describes the fundamentals of the germicidal action on UVGI and characteristics of UVGI sources, common system types and their applications, the economics of UVGI, and practical considerations including material degradation, maintenance, and safety.

“Laboratory Exhaust Stacks: Safe and Energy-Efficient Design,” to be held on June 16, provides designers and operators of laboratories with wet lab exhaust systems with the proper methodology to ensure safe systems operation. Training topics include how to properly locate air intakes and exhaust stacks and the various methods for applying variable-air-volume control to minimize energy usage while avoiding adversely impacting the air quality.

“Hospital HVAC: Infection Mitigation, Comfort, Performance,” on June 18, will address the role of HVAC systems in helping to reduce hospital associated infections (HAI), explaining airborne vs contact transmission. The instructor, an experienced health care engineering professional, provides unabashed analyses of the controversies regarding the science behind the requirements in ASHRAE Std-170, such as: how many air changes, what level filtration, etc.

The following is the full schedule of remaining online instructor-led course offerings:

Courses are $229 for ASHRAE members and $299 for non-members. To register, visit the ashrae.org/onlinecourses.