Eaton Uses 3-D Printing to Deliver PPE to 21 US Hospitals

Eaton PPE
May 13, 2020
DUBLIN — In the battle against the global COVID-19 pandemic, personal protective equipment (PPE) is essential to help stop the spread of the highly contagious virus. Power management company Eaton donated face shields and touchless tools for hospital facility and engineering managers across the U.S. who are supporting patient care and testing.

Eaton applied its additive manufacturing expertise to help quickly fill shortfalls of critical supplies during this crisis. The speed and adaptability of additive manufacturing was essential to the fast-paced design incorporating hospital feedback and the ability to scale production to meet the needs of communities. Now, Eaton is delivering much-needed supplies created by its Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence to health care workers and facility managers to strengthen the national fight against COVID-19. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

