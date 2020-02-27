China Builds Two Wuhan Hospitals in 10 Days to Aid in the Global Battle Against Coronavirus

PITTSBURGH — To fight the fast-spreading coronavirus, China completed construction of two new field hospitals in Wuhan in just 10 days. Power management company Eaton and its partner electrical contractors and distributors were part of the construction project at the new Huoshenshan and Leishenshan Hospitals that delivered an additional 2,500 hospital beds to the front line of this global health emergency. Eaton solutions are powering the hospitals, enabling medical teams to diagnose, treat, and monitor more patients.

“Working in the field complicates access to a steady and reliable power supply, which can be a matter of life and death when critical medical equipment is involved,” said Howard Liu, president of Eaton’s Electrical Sector – Asia-Pacific region. “Eaton is committed to providing high-performance solutions to everyday heroes on the frontlines – on typical days and in moments of crisis.”

The highly complicated effort to design, build, and construct two hospitals in short order required consistent quality power. Eaton mobilized its emergency response teams in China to help.

An urgent request came to Eaton from the regional utility, Wuhan Power Supply Bureau. Both Huoshenshan and Leishenshan Hospitals needed help connecting to utility power. In a matter of days, Eaton and its partner helped connect the main power supply at both hospitals and provided the medium-voltage cable accessories supporting intelligent and reliable power distribution.

Eaton and its local partner, Wuhan Chaote Network Technology Co. Ltd., worked overnight to install, deploy, and start-up power at the Huoshenshan Hospital. Eaton also provided three units of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and 112 sets of batteries. This equipment is enabling health care digitalization, the equipment analyzing blood tests, and monitoring patients as well as supporting emergency backup.

Inside of 24 hours’ notice, Eaton delivered the circuit protection supporting critical CT equipment on-site at the Huoshenshan Hospital. This diagnostic equipment is critical to rapid response and treatment of symptoms. Eaton power management solutions are protecting these sophisticated diagnostic imaging machines from downtime and enabling reliable, efficient power.

