Structures Used for Temporary Health Care Use

On March 30, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced COVID-19 Emergency Declaration Blanket Waivers for Health Care Providers that permit additional flexibility in hospital standardsto aid in the expansion of services to fight the coronavirus pandemic. These rules permit, subject to state and local requirements, non-hospital buildings to be used for patient care and quarantine sites to increase medical surge capacity. The identification and use of alternate care sites and facilities vary by jurisdiction and may include temporary changes in occupancy and use for inpatient and outpatient medical facilities, large venues such as conference centers or arenas, hotels, public infrastructure such as schools or recreation centers, and the use of temporary structures such as tents or membrane structures.