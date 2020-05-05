Commercial HVACCooling & ChillersCoronavirus CoverageCritical Facilities MicrositeGovernment/Institutional HVACHealth Care HVACHigh-Performance BuildingsHospitality HVACIAQLife SafetyMission Critical HVAC

Top 5 Articles @ESMagazine.com (April 2020)

April Top 5 list article
May 5, 2020
What are engineers making time to read? Here is the five-item punch list of the most popular news articles, features, and columns at ESmagazine.com.

  1. Discussing the CDC and ASHRAE Recommendations for HVAC Systems

  2. Climate-Informed HVAC Increases in Relative Humidity May Fight Pandemic Viruses

  3. Coronavirus Survey: 56% of AEC Respondents Report a Decrease in New Business Activities

  4. A Coronavirus Conversation with Dr. Stephanie Taylor

  5. Commercial Office Retrofit Doubles HVAC Cooling Capacity with 5-month ROI

