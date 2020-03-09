RMF’s Chase Davis Named IDEA Young Professionals Group Co-Chair

BALTIMORE — RMF Engineering’s Chase Davis, P.E., has been named a co-chair of International District Energy Association’s (IDEA’s) new Young Professionals Group (YPG). In this role, Davis and co-chair Laura Christensen, project engineer, Kerr Wood Leidal Consulting Engineers, will be tasked with formulating the mission and vision for the YPG and determining how the group will serve the organization and the industry and how IDEA can better support young professionals.

IDEA has made attraction and retention of the next generation of leaders for the industry a strategic initiative for the organization. The formation of the YPG was born from both feedback in ongoing member surveys as well as direct feedback from peer-to-peer exchanges at conferences. While the group was formally announced at IDEA’s conference on Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver, the first YPG forum will be held at IDEA’s June conference in Washington, D.C.

“I’m thrilled and honored to have been named co-chair of IDEA’s new Young Professionals Group,” said Davis. “I’m looking forward to working on recruitment and gathering input from new members to formulate our strategic plan. There was a great deal of enthusiasm surrounding the announcement in Denver, and we’re looking to harness that energy for a successful launch and start to the program.”

Davis is a licensed P.E. and certified energy manager (CEM) with six years of district energy experience and 12 years of professional experience. In his current role at RMF, he focuses on mechanical engineering and project management of energy infrastructure projects, including steam, chilled water, heating water, emergency generator plants, and thermal distribution. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Founded in 1909 as the National District Heating Association, IDEA is dedicated to helping foster the success of its members as leaders in providing reliable, economical, efficient, and environmentally sound district heating, district cooling, and combined heat and power (CHP). Today, the association has a membership of over 2,400 industry professionals representing more than 30 countries from around the globe.

The YPG will be comprised of IDEA members who have under 10 years of experience in the district energy industry. Their goal is to be an international community, whose members are interested in elevating their professional image, expanding their network, connecting with peers and potential industry mentors locally, and helping create solutions for a sustainable and resilient energy future. For more information, visit www.rmf.com.