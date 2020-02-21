VentilationWhite Papers
White Paper

Adopting FEI for Greater Fan Efficiency

AMCA
February 21, 2020
KEYWORDS air movement / AMCA / ASHRAE 90.1 / building codes / fans
Reprints
No Comments

The 2019 edition of ANSI/ASHRAE/IES 90.1, “Energy Standard for Buildings Except Low-Rise Residential Buildings (ASHRAE 90.1),” adopts a new fan efficiency metric, Fan Energy Index (FEI). FEI replaces the Fan Efficiency Grade (FEG) used in the 2013 and 2016 editions of Standard 90.1.

