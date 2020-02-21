Adopting FEI for Greater Fan Efficiency

This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The 2019 edition of ANSI/ASHRAE/IES 90.1, “Energy Standard for Buildings Except Low-Rise Residential Buildings (ASHRAE 90.1),” adopts a new fan efficiency metric, Fan Energy Index (FEI). FEI replaces the Fan Efficiency Grade (FEG) used in the 2013 and 2016 editions of Standard 90.1.
Engineered Systems magazine’s February 2020 issue showcases the winners of our annual 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest, examines how a new MLS soccer facility partnered with a Woman Business Enterprise to design an energy-efficient VRF and DOAS system, continues our discussion on simple and complex sequences, and much more.