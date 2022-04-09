The Robinson BC1135 was developed to provide customers with a more efficient, economical, and robust fan design in the range of medium- to high-volume applications. This fan type offers a favorable solution for slightly dirty airstreams in higher volumetric flow applications in place of a typical hollow airfoil blade design.

The unit offers upwards to 85% efficiency and a simplified and rugged design. It was developed with the company’s AMCA-accredited laboratory and features an optimized footprint with a reduced bearing span. Its higher-temperature design does not require center support provisions. The unit offers a wide range of high-efficiency operating points, a wide range of stable aerodynamic operation, and a non-overloading power curve.

The unit is best designed for numerous applications, including baghouses, boilers, cement, chemical, mining, petroleum, RTOs, steel, and more. For more information, visit www.robinsonfans.com.