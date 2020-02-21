Refrigerants: Market Trends and Supply Chain Assessment

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, under the Clean Energy Manufacturing Analysis Center (CEMAC ) umbrella, assessed the current state of existing and low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerants for major end-use applications, including HVAC and those outside of the HVAC industry. The project incorporated a market overview and supply chain assessment to determine the production, distribution, consumption, costs, and potential operating efficiency impacts of new and alternative refrigerants entering the market. Market trends and ongoing research are also documented.