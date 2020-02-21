Cooling & ChillersWhite Papers
White Paper

Refrigerants: Market Trends and Supply Chain Assessment

CEMAC
February 21, 2020
KEYWORDS efficiency / emissions / environment / refrigerants / technology
Reprints
No Comments

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, under the Clean Energy Manufacturing Analysis Center (CEMAC ) umbrella, assessed the current state of existing and low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerants for major end-use applications, including HVAC and those outside of the HVAC industry. The project incorporated a market overview and supply chain assessment to determine the production, distribution, consumption, costs, and potential operating efficiency impacts of new and alternative refrigerants entering the market. Market trends and ongoing research are also documented.

ES White paper

es-subscribe

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.