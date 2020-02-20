Johnson Controls’ “Game On” Roadshow will travel to more than 25 states in 2020

MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls announced its 2020 “Game On” Roadshow, featuring rooftop HVAC systems from Johnson Controls, TempMaster®, and York®. Beginning March 4 in Richmond, Virginia, this tour will bring the comprehensive and newly extended rooftop unit portfolio to locations across North America, including Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, and more.

As part of the tour, the 53-foot “Game On” trailer will house full-size displays of Choice 15-27.5T and Select 27.5-50T units to give visitors hands on interactions with the equipment. The agenda will also include engaging interactive experiences featuring the Premier 25-50T rooftop platform, variable air volume (VAV) products, the Verasys Building Controls System, and the Rooftop Center of Excellence for design and manufacturing.

“Featuring cutting-edge efficiency, high performance, and unbeatable reliability, Johnson Controls, TempMaster® and York® rooftop units are being implemented to build smarter and more comfortable environments,” said Matt Shaub, vice president and general manager of commercial ducted systems. “The ‘Game On’ Roadshow will bring these products and information directly to our customers in a meaningful way and provide opportunities to learn about the latest technologies and developments in the HVAC market.”

With events held in more than 25 states, the “Game On” Roadshow is part of Johnson Controls overall commitment to customer success and innovation, including the recent opening of its Norman, Oklahoma, Rooftop Center of Excellence, a 900,000-square-foot laboratory and manufacturing space. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com/gameon.