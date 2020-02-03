Burnham Holdings Welcomes 2020 AHR Expo Attendees to Margaritaville
ORLANDO, Fla. — Burnham Holdings encouraged 2020 AHR Expo attendees to continue their search for “that lost shaker of salt” as the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer welcomes visitors to Margaritaville inside Universal Studios. Guests enjoyed the pregame SuperBowl festivities while munching on appetizers, such as cheeseburgers in paradise, as Jimmy Buffett’s classic songs filled the airways.
