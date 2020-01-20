Jim Newman Receives BOMA Lifetime Achievement Award

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — Jim Newman, owner and managing partner of Newman Consulting Group LLC (NCG) in Farmington Hills, Michigan, was honored with BOMA Metro Detroit’s (Building Owners and Managers Association) Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s annual meeting last month. Newman was recognized for his many years of service and for a demonstrated ability and commitment to go beyond the expected standards for service and professionalism.

In addition, Newman received these accolades in 2019:

• The ESD (Engineering Society of Detroit) Affiliate Council honored Jim Newman with the Ann O. Fletcher Distinguished Service Award. The Affiliate Council consists of professionals representing 100-plus ESD Affiliated Technical Societies (March);

• An Environment + Energy Leader for 2019 by industry hub Environmental Leader, recognizing industry leaders who are making significant strides in driving the industry forward. (May); and

• Newman Consulting Group was named the Best Energy-Efficient Building Consultancy - Michigan by CV Magazine Energy Innovator Awards. This award recognizes leading companies and individuals who strive for excellence in this important and evolving sector (September).

Newman has been promoting energy conservation and indoor air quality for more than 40 years. He’s largely recognized as the “Dean of Green” for his efforts in educating people the world as an author, featured panelist, ASHRAE Distinguished lecturer, keynote speaker, and trainer. He has taught architects and engineers, building managers, maintenance professionals, student groups, and the media about sustainability and green building technology.

In 2002 he founded Newman Consulting Group to help commercial, industrial and multifamily property owners implement energy efficiency projects to eliminate waste and save money. For more information, visit www.newmanconsultinggroup.us.