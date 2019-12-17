Genuine Coolant for Power Generators – Kohler

KOHLER, Wis. — Kohler is launching Kohler Genuine Coolant to provide generator operators with a new formulation designed to deliver advanced engine protection and superior overall performance. Kohler Genuine Coolant is compatible will all liquid-cooled engines, regardless of fuel type or generator make/model, and is ideal for both new and legacy power systems.

“As a generator manufacturer, we regularly put our equipment through rigorous testing, so we’re in a unique position to fully understand how high-quality coolants can really make a beneficial difference when it comes to protecting engines from pitting, cavitation, corrosion, and other common issues,” said Anne Feudner, aftermarket parts product manager, Kohler.

In addition to delivering next-level protection, the proprietary coolant blend was engineered with the highest-quality ingredients to also provide minimal maintenance. When added to new generator sets or properly flushed older generator sets, Kohler Genuine Coolant will give operators up to six years or 12,000 hours of reliable performance when used in mixed fleet stationary generator engines under normal operating conditions as long as the coolant is kept in good condition and is used according to engine OEM specifications.

The new coolant, which can be ordered at authorized Kohler dealers nationwide, comes pre-mixed and ready for use. It is formulated with high-purity water, the highest-quality glycols, and a hybrid organic acid technology (HOAT). To meet a wide variety of needs, Kohler Genuine Coolant is available in sizes of 1 gallon, 55 gallons, and 264 gallons. For more information, visit www.kohlerpower.com.