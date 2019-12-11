Parker Hannifin, Chemours form Opteon™ XL41 Collaboration

WASHINGTON, Mo. — R-454B, offered commercially by Chemours as Opteon XL41, is a mildly flammable A2L refrigerant blend of 68.9 percent R-32 and 31.1 percent R-1234yf. Among the replacement candidates for R-410A with <750 GWP (global warming potential) and comparable design and performance characteristics, R-454B boasts a GWP of 466, making it a very attractive choice for minimizing environmental impact and complying with future regulation.

“With this alliance, Sporlan Division helps address critical industry needs such as chemical compatibility of flow control components and optimizing the component performance within the systems,” said Raghu Kunapuli, Sporlan’s Climate Controls business development manager. “There will also be a collaborative effort towards training for a safe and proper transition to A2Ls.”

“The qualification of Opteon™ XL41 by Sporlan Division is yet another example of industry progress to ensure readiness for A2L refrigerants in air conditioning, heat pumps and chillers,” said Allison Skidd, market manager, Chemours Fluorochemicals, North America. “This collaboration will support the industry shift toward more environmentally sustainable refrigerant solutions while meeting long-term regulatory requirements without sacrificing performance."