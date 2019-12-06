Four Switching Relay & Zone Valve Control Models – tekmar

TORONTO — tekmar Control Systems has announced the addition of four new switching relay and zone valve control models to their existing line of zone control solutions.

tekmar now offers 2-zone pumps, 3-zone pumps, 3-zone valves, and 5-zone valves. The newly added switching relays and zone valve controls are compatible with all low-voltage thermostats and offer a variety of benefits for homeowners. These include unlimited expansion; exercising, which prevents pumps from seizing during the summer; zone priority; and priority override to protect homes from freezing over the winter months.

The switching relays and zone valve controls also send out a RoomResponse™ signal to automatically adjust boiler temperatures to improve comfort, conserve energy and save money.

For more information, visit www.tekmarcontrols.com/products/zoning.html.