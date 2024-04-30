The National Energy Management Institute (NEMI) has named Josh Hunter as its southeastern field representative. In this role, he supports implementation of new and emerging market opportunities, including work scopes local unions, regions or contractor members are seeking, in addition to furthering NEMI’s mission to find ways to keep buildings safe and healthy while increasing their energy efficiency.

He also serves as boots on the ground for local unions and members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) workers, helping identify solutions and ways NEMI can be of assistance.

Hunter graduated from the Sheet Metal Workers Local 48 apprenticeship in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2004 and worked in the industry as a journeyperson for a short time before leaving to become a certified paramedic in east Tennessee. He returned to the industry, and to Alabama, in 2015 and quickly picked up where he left off, working as a foreman, general foreman and lead journeyperson before he was elected as Local 48’s business manager and financial secretary-treasurer in 2021.

Hunter has served as a delegate for the Alabama State Building Trades and Central Alabama Labor Federation; vice president of the Central Alabama Building Trades; Local 48 governmental lobbyist; Good Jobs Great Cities Birmingham City team member; secretary for Local 48’s health and welfare trustees, and trustee for the local’s Joint Apprentice Training Center. Hunter currently lives in Gadsden, Alabama.

NEMI is a not-for-profit organization jointly managed by SMART and the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA). NEMI works with public, private and government organizations as well as companies nationwide to make buildings safer and healthier while improving energy efficiency.

NEMI creates training and certification opportunities so consumers know these workers — who ensure fire life safety systems are inspected, verify the indoor air quality in schools and make sure the heating and air conditioning systems in office buildings are energy efficient — are at the top of their industry and experts in their field. NEMI works with state and federal officials as subject matter experts to make sure legislation, implementation and safety align.