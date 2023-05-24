Black and Veatch has acquired Bird Electric Enterprises and Bird Electric Properties both part of BASElectric Holdings LLC (collectively known as Bird Electric). The agreement is designed to accelerate the growth of both companies by combining key industry engineering, construction and procurement talent and business enabling resources.

Bird Electric is a self-perform electrical construction services provider to electric utility clients. Bird brings a national reach in emergency power restoration, a key area Black and Veatch is focused on growing. With more than 600 employees, Bird Electric also brings an apprenticeship program that is certified by the Department of Labor to the combined company.

“The addition of Bird Electric and their operations is a historic event that builds upon Black & Veatch’s world-class capabilities and integrated solutions offerings,” said Mario Azar, CEO of Black and Veatch. “It also aligns to both companies’ vision to expand our solutions in the markets we serve, bring construction capabilities to a wider client base and provide broader career and personal growth opportunities to our professionals – all opening the door to an exciting future.”

Bird Electric will operate as a Black and Veatch company with enhanced capabilities and reach in the growing grid solutions market, and will also operate in adjacent linear and distributed infrastructure markets and solutions such as EV charging, renewables and connectivity. Bird Electric founder Brian Bird will serve as president of the new entity.

“Our companies existing strong relationships, having worked together in a collaborative manner with services provided for several utility clients, creates great opportunities to expand the reach and apply the knowledge we have gained working together to meet clients’ growing demands in new markets,” Bird said.