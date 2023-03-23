Ambiq, a developer of ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions, was named a winner of two 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards by Business Intelligence Group. The company won an Organizational Award in the Natural Language Processing category for NeuralSpot. One of the five Individual Awards went to Charlene Wan, Ambiq’s vice president of branding, marketing and investor relations.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, and people who bring artificial intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.

Ambiq was recognized for NeuralSpot, an open-source developer-focused AI feature software development kit (SDK) and toolkit designed for Ambiq’s latest Apollo4 Plus system-on-chip (SoC) family. Additionally, Business Intelligence Group recognized the work of Charlene Wan, whose leadership in the organization and industry has contributed to the delivery of AI solutions.

Ambiq’s diverse portfolio of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions is used across wearables, industrial, smart homes, smart buildings, and automotive end markets to improve energy efficiency.

“Innovation is our guiding light in our mission of enabling intelligence in all endpoint devices,” said Ambiq CEO Fumihide Esaka. “We are honored to receive this recognition from Business Intelligence Group, and look forward to contributing more energy-efficient products to create a more sustainable, data-driven world.”