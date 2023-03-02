Johnson Controls launched the newest development in its Choice line of commercial rooftop units (RTUs). The RTUs are available from Johnson Controls, York and TempMaster. The 12.5- to 27.5-ton RTUs surpass Department of Energy (DOE) 2023 efficiency standards by 6-45%, depending on the efficiency level.

Available in high-efficiency, ultra-high-efficiency and heat pump models, Choice RTUs can be configured for cooling only, staged-gas heating, modulating-gas heating and now heat pump operation in conjunction with factory-installed electric heating to provide the flexibility necessary to help building owners reach today’s evolving efficiency requirements.

“We’ve elevated the proven performance of Choice rooftop units with enhanced features and options to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals,” said Jason Carter, senior product manager of ducted systems for Johnson Controls. “Building operators now have even more options to reduce energy consumption and deliver cost savings based on the unique needs of their facility.”

Choice Rooftop Unit Options Include:

High-efficiency Choice rooftop units: Available in dedicated downflow (15-27.5 tons) or sideflow (15-25 tons) configurations. Provide up to 23% greater part-load efficiency than our legacy comparable, standard-efficiency units. Surpasses DOE 2023 efficiency standards by almost 10%.

Ultra-high-efficiency Choice rooftop units (12.5-23 tons): Leverage a combination of Copeland™ high-efficiency ZPKZ fixed speed, ZPS two-stage, and ZPV variable-speed compressor technology to deliver the highest part-load efficiency in their class. Surpasses DOE 2023 efficiency standards by up to 45%.

Heat pump Choice rooftop units (12.5-25 tons): Deliver up to 13% higher IEER than competitive units and meet DOE 2023 efficiencies for both heating and cooling using mechanical and electric heat instead of gas combustion to support sustainability and decarbonization. Surpasses DOE 2023 efficiency standards by up to 6%.

All Choice rooftop units feature a convertible filter rack with pleated filters up to MERV 13 available as a factory option to help meet LEED requirements. Multiple airflow strategies – including variable air volume, exclusive IntelliSpeed discrete fan control (DFC) with 2-stage and 4-stage options and continuous reset single zone (CRSZ) control – help to improve ventilation based on building requirements. Additionally, the units are compatible with a full suite of system accessories to further support indoor air quality (IAQ) performance.

In addition to operational cost-savings achieved through system efficiencies, Choice RTUs are designed to lower initial project costs as well. The lightweight design streamlines specification by reducing building design requirements and eliminating the need for additional structural engineering analysis when used in replacement applications.

Choice rooftop units are digitally enabled to further enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs and extend equipment life. This also provides seamless integration with building control systems, including Verasys.