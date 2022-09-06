CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To ensure building owners; facility managers; and environment, health, and safety (EHS) professionals understand the health of their indoor spaces, Carrier is offering the Abound™ Healthy Air Starter Package. The limited-time offering provides a simple, quick, and cost-effective way to monitor, visualize, and react to the unseen components of indoor air quality (IAQ), helping support occupant wellness. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE: CARR), a global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

This special offering is pre-packaged to be installed in a half a day and provides real-time monitoring of up to three different spaces, approximately 30,000 square feet. The Abound Healthy Air Starter Package is ideal for gaining actionable insights about the air quality in lobbies, small conference rooms, entrance areas, and open offices in any type of building, and it can also be easily scaled to building portfolios of any size.

The starter package includes wireless, battery-operated IAQ sensors that measure six components of indoor air and environmental quality that are critical to occupant wellness — carbon dioxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, radon, temperature, and humidity. The sensors connect directly to the cloud through cellular hubs, where all the IAQ data is pulled into the Abound interface. Since the sensors and hubs do not connect to a building’s management system, the Abound Starter Package ensures less network traffic and greater cybersecurity.

The Abound digital platform, aggregates, analyzes and visualizes real-time and historical IAQ data and benchmarks it against the WELL Building Standard™. Whenever any of the six components move outside of an acceptable range, building management is alerted and they can immediately address IAQ issues.

“Carrier developed the limited-time Abound Healthy Air Starter Package to quickly help universities, school campuses, entertainment venues, and commercial real estate organizations with large building portfolios identify strategies that cost-effectively achieve a balance between building health and efficiency,” said Yasir Qureshi, general manager of digital products and Abound, Carrier. “IAQ continues to be of the utmost importance, as demonstrated in the COGfx scientific study, which found that cognitive function test scores doubled when study participants were in simulated green building environments with enhanced ventilation as opposed to conventional building environments.”

In addition to the hardware and a one-year subscription to the Abound platform, the starter package includes two interactive, navigational floor plans, professional consulting, installation, and onboarding provided by Carrier IAQ experts.

To learn more about the complete benefits of Abound’s open, scalable, digital platform that provides real-time IAQ, thermal comfort, and energy usage insights, visit

.