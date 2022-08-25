The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) announced the winners of the 2022 National Design-Build Project/Team Award.

“As the design-build project delivery method continues to grow — and recent market analysis shows it is anticipated to account for as much as 47% of construction spending by 2025 — it’s clear design-build is no longer an alternative project delivery method,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, executive director and CEO, DBIA. As a result, we are seeing more impressive projects that are raising the bar for success for design-build teams across the country, pushing the limits of high performance and optimizing triple-bottom line success. The collaborative mindset and spirit exhibited by these award-winning teams created the environment for innovative designs, clear lines of communication, and the whole-team approach necessary to elevate ingenuity and successfully navigate unprecedented challenges. DBIA is proud to honor this year’s design-build project and team winners, who are redefining what exceptionalism looks like and advancing the practices of the AEC industry and design-build’s role in our nation’s much-needed infrastructure programs.” 

DBIA’s 2022 award-winning projects and teams were evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry experts. Each of these Merit Award winners will now go on to compete for a National Award of Excellence and Project of the Year to be announced at DBIA’s Design-Build Conference & Expo Awards Ceremony in November in Las Vegas, NV.

Aviation

A Whole New LaGuardia Terminal B Redevelopment

East Elmhurst, New York

LAX Economy Parking Structure

Los Angeles

SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Boarding Area B

San Francisco

Civic/Assembly

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple

Quito, Ecuador

The Dollar Loan Center

Las Vegas

Commercial/Office Building

Clifford L. Allenby Building

Sacramento, California

Educational Facilities

Casa Roble High School Student Union & Administration Building

Orangevale, California

CSU Monterey Bay Otter Student Union

Seaside, California

University of California, Riverside Student Success Center

Riverside, California

WSU Tri-Cities Collaboration Hall

Richland, Washington

Federal/State/County/Municipal

County of San Diego Youth Transition Campus (YTC), Phase 1

San Diego, California

Department of General Services California Air Resources Board – Mary D. Nichols Campus

Riverside, California

High Altitude Research Lab

Colorado Springs, Colorado

New Natural Resources Headquarters (NNRH)

Sacramento, California

Healthcare Facilities

Ireland Army Health Clinic

Fort Knox, Kentucky

McLaren Greater Lansing Replacement Hospital

Lansing, Michigan

Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, Replacement Critical Access Hospital

Lincoln City, Oregon

Industrial/Process/Research Facilities

Pregis Films Manufacturing Facility

Anderson, South Carolina

Sound Transit Operations and Maintenance Facility East

Bellevue, Washington

Theragent CDMO Facility

Arcadia, California

Rehabilitation/Renovation/Restoration

Bernco @ Alvarado Square

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Museum of Science and Curiosity

Sacramento, California

The Portland Building Reconstruction

Portland, Oregon

Transportation

I-15 Express Lanes Design Build

Riverside County, California

Murphy Corridor Improvements

Bend, Oregon

US 21 over Harbor River Bridge Replacement

Beaufort, South Carolina

Water/Wastewater

Emergent Structural Renewal of the Hickey Run Aerial Sewer Crossing

Washington, D.C.

Goodyear Water Treatment Facility

Goodyear, Arizona

Midland Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP) Expansion

Midland, Texas

Providence Road Offline Storage Facility and Woodstock Park Improvements

Virginia Beach, Virginia