The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) announced the winners of the 2022 National Design-Build Project/Team Award.

“As the design-build project delivery method continues to grow — and recent market analysis shows it is anticipated to account for as much as 47% of construction spending by 2025 — it’s clear design-build is no longer an alternative project delivery method,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, executive director and CEO, DBIA. As a result, we are seeing more impressive projects that are raising the bar for success for design-build teams across the country, pushing the limits of high performance and optimizing triple-bottom line success. The collaborative mindset and spirit exhibited by these award-winning teams created the environment for innovative designs, clear lines of communication, and the whole-team approach necessary to elevate ingenuity and successfully navigate unprecedented challenges. DBIA is proud to honor this year’s design-build project and team winners, who are redefining what exceptionalism looks like and advancing the practices of the AEC industry and design-build’s role in our nation’s much-needed infrastructure programs.”

DBIA’s 2022 award-winning projects and teams were evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry experts. Each of these Merit Award winners will now go on to compete for a National Award of Excellence and Project of the Year to be announced at DBIA’s Design-Build Conference & Expo Awards Ceremony in November in Las Vegas, NV.