The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) announced the winners of the 2022 National Design-Build Project/Team Award.
“As the design-build project delivery method continues to grow — and recent market analysis shows it is anticipated to account for as much as 47% of construction spending by 2025 — it’s clear design-build is no longer an alternative project delivery method,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, executive director and CEO, DBIA. As a result, we are seeing more impressive projects that are raising the bar for success for design-build teams across the country, pushing the limits of high performance and optimizing triple-bottom line success. The collaborative mindset and spirit exhibited by these award-winning teams created the environment for innovative designs, clear lines of communication, and the whole-team approach necessary to elevate ingenuity and successfully navigate unprecedented challenges. DBIA is proud to honor this year’s design-build project and team winners, who are redefining what exceptionalism looks like and advancing the practices of the AEC industry and design-build’s role in our nation’s much-needed infrastructure programs.”
DBIA’s 2022 award-winning projects and teams were evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry experts. Each of these Merit Award winners will now go on to compete for a National Award of Excellence and Project of the Year to be announced at DBIA’s Design-Build Conference & Expo Awards Ceremony in November in Las Vegas, NV.
Aviation
A Whole New LaGuardia Terminal B Redevelopment
East Elmhurst, New York
Los Angeles
SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Boarding Area B
San Francisco
Civic/Assembly
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple
Quito, Ecuador
Las Vegas
Commercial/Office Building
Sacramento, California
Educational Facilities
Casa Roble High School Student Union & Administration Building
Orangevale, California
CSU Monterey Bay Otter Student Union
Seaside, California
University of California, Riverside Student Success Center
Riverside, California
WSU Tri-Cities Collaboration Hall
Richland, Washington
Federal/State/County/Municipal
County of San Diego Youth Transition Campus (YTC), Phase 1
San Diego, California
Department of General Services California Air Resources Board – Mary D. Nichols Campus
Riverside, California
Colorado Springs, Colorado
New Natural Resources Headquarters (NNRH)
Sacramento, California
Healthcare Facilities
Fort Knox, Kentucky
McLaren Greater Lansing Replacement Hospital
Lansing, Michigan
Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, Replacement Critical Access Hospital
Lincoln City, Oregon
Industrial/Process/Research Facilities
Pregis Films Manufacturing Facility
Anderson, South Carolina
Sound Transit Operations and Maintenance Facility East
Bellevue, Washington
Arcadia, California
Rehabilitation/Renovation/Restoration
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Museum of Science and Curiosity
Sacramento, California
The Portland Building Reconstruction
Portland, Oregon
Transportation
I-15 Express Lanes Design Build
Riverside County, California
Bend, Oregon
US 21 over Harbor River Bridge Replacement
Beaufort, South Carolina
Water/Wastewater
Emergent Structural Renewal of the Hickey Run Aerial Sewer Crossing
Washington, D.C.
Goodyear Water Treatment Facility
Goodyear, Arizona
Midland Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP) Expansion
Midland, Texas
Providence Road Offline Storage Facility and Woodstock Park Improvements
Virginia Beach, Virginia