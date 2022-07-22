FAIRFAX, Va. — Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, announced that Jon Long, P.E., LEED AP, has joined the firm as an assistant business unit manager in Nashville, Tennessee, to support the firm’s growth in the health care market.

Prior to joining Dewberry, Long was an operations manager and senior electrical engineer at Gresham Smith and Partners. He brings a background of 30 years of professional experience, including 22 years in electrical engineering design, to the firm’s health and wellness practice. Long has worked on health care, commercial, and education facility projects across the country, including the Lentz Public Health Building in Nashville.

“Jon’s extensive experience in engineering will be key for our growth in the greater Nashville area,” said Adam Cone, associate vice president and business unit manager, Dewberry. “We’re excited to have Jon on board as our assistant business unit manager, where he will bring his vast knowledge of electrical engineering to support our healthcare clients.”

Long earned a bachelor's in electrical engineering from Tennessee Technological University (1991) and a juris doctor from Nashville School of Law (2012).

