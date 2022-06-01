LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Piezo Motion, a Brain Scientific company, and Hatley & Associates Inc, a manufacturing representative based in Greensboro, North Carolina, announced a partnership. Piezo Motion is a developer and leading manufacturer of automation technology. Hatley & Associates Inc., has been serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and large end-user accounts in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York since 1984.

Piezo Motion’s unique motion control technology will enable Hatley & Associates to provide precision motor solutions and motion control at an affordable price to customers that specialize in electronic components, modules and systems, and optimum technical services. Piezo Motion’s multifaceted rotary and linear motors are built with technology that provides a stable, accurate motor designed specifically for OEMs that require ultimate speed, size and accuracy.

“Part of our core focus has been the selling of rotary and linear motion products. Although some of the potential Piezo Motion customers will be a little different from our core customer base, we still look at this as another linear and rotary motion product line, which is a natural fit for us,” said Mark Hatley, manufacturer’s sales rep at Hatley & Associates. “Along with the lightweight, small size, and cost-effective price points, one of the most intriguing aspects of the Piezo Motion product line is the ability to hold torque when the power is shut off. We think that is a unique capability that will be of great interest to many of our customers, and Piezo Motion seems to be a natural fit for this.”

Piezo Motion motors are used globally for a variety of applications. These include laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductors, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems, along with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower cost over conventional piezo solutions.

“Product designers and manufacturers continue to turn to Piezo Motion’s revolutionary products to power their next generation devices,” said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. “The partnership with Hatley & Associates opens many doors for customers looking for tiny, precise and energy-efficient motors.”

For more information, visit piezomotion.com.