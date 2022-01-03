FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Force Control Industries presents a maintenance-free, no-adjustment mill motor brake that eliminates expensive coil replacement for electric shoe-type brakes typically used in heavy industry like steel mills and foundries. MagnaShear™ motor brakes are totally enclosed so they are impervious to the ferrous dust, dirt, water, oil, and other contaminants inherent in mill environments. They can be retrofitted quickly in the field and provide a long service life. They also employ proven oil shear technology, which transmits torque between lubricated surfaces — thereby eliminating wear on friction surfaces. A patented fluid recirculation system dissipates heat, eliminating heat buildup that is the most common problem in dry braking systems. Elimination of the wear significantly increases service life and virtually eliminates adjustment that also elongates maintenance intervals. MagnaShear mill motor brakes are ideal for use in steel, aluminum, and copper mills; zinc smelting foundries; and heavy machinery used in demanding applications.

The oil shear technology also provides a smooth “cushioned” stop, which reduces shock to the drive system, further extending service life of downstream components.

How Oil Shear Works

Unlike dry brakes, oil shear technology includes a layer of automatic transmission fluid between the brake disc and the drive plate. As the fluid is compressed, the fluid molecules shear, thus imparting torque to the other side. This torque transmission causes the rotating discs to decelerate against the stationary plates bringing them down to stop. Since most of the work is done by the fluid particles in shear, wear is virtually eliminated. Elimination of wear also eliminates the need for adjustments which are common for dry braking systems.

In addition to transmitting torque, a patented fluid recirculation system helps to dissipate heat that is the major problem with traditional dry brakes. Along with heat removal and torque transmission, the fluid serves to continually lubricate all components of the oil shear brake, elongating their service life. MagnaShear brakes with oil shear technology provide significantly longer service life, characterized by virtually maintenance-free operations.

Suitable for a Wide Range of Motor Sizes

These proven motor brakes are available to accommodate a wide range of applications. Spring set torque ratings from 3-1,250 foot pounds are available. MagnaShear motor brakes are available in multiple torques for the same motor frame.

MagnaShear motor brakes feature “quick mount” features for quick and easy mounting to drive motors in NEMA frame sizes 56-449. They are shipped ready to install with no assembly or adjustments required. They are also available pre-mounted on a motor for severe duty applications. MagnaShear motor brakes can be furnished to fit a National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) or International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) frame motor as a complete motor and brake assembly or to mount on a machine frame or other special mounting configuration.

These proven motor brakes are totally enclosed from outside contaminants with seal integrity for harsh and washdown environments. A modular design/assembly allows for ease of servicing and maintenance. For more information, visit

