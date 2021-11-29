MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Summit Refrigeration Group and All Temp Refrigeration announced a new industrial refrigeration partnership. Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, respectively, both companies design, build, and service industrial ammonia refrigeration systems. The partnership allows both companies to leverage expanded infrastructure, capabilities, and talent to deliver more for each company’s current and prospective customers.

“While we want to grow organically, we also want to grow by expanding our reach and finding like-minded partners,” said Jim Kopczynski, CEO of All Temp Refrigeration. “Summit and All Temp are like-minded in many ways, from our origins to the path forward.”

Both Summit Refrigeration and All Temp Refrigeration were founded by a trio of entrepreneurs in the early 2000s and became successful by leveraging a loyal customer base, long-term employees, and strong positioning in the industrial refrigeration market. While the companies share Midwestern roots, there is no customer overlap, only an additive customer base and this partnership will extend the companies’ ability to perform work nationwide. The partnership also provides a deeper bench for engineering and designing projects along with specialized trained and experienced union labor.

“Both Summit and All Temp have experienced tremendous growth in recent years, and from food processing and pet food to pharmaceuticals and cold storage, there’s no shortage of opportunity right now for the industrial refrigeration industry,” said Rick DeGroot, vice president of business development for Summit Refrigeration. “This partnership makes us one of the largest industrial refrigeration contractors in the country, better positioned to capitalize on the opportunity and equipped to meet the increased demand for our services.”

Summit Refrigeration and All Temp Refrigeration, which will retain their own brands, provide the following industrial refrigeration services:

Engineering and design;

Prefabrication;

Construction and installation;

Service and maintenance; and

Specialized consulting.

For more information, visit

and

.