MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. — Honeywell announced Zhejiang DunAn Artificial Environment Co. Ltd (DunAn Environment), a global manufacturer of refrigeration equipment and components, will assist in driving the HVAC industry transition to Solstice® N41 (R-466A) by developing their product line of HVAC components as compatible.

Solstice N41 is an A1, non-flammable, lower-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerant replacement for R-410A in stationary air conditioning systems that reduces global warming impact by 65%.

Multiple worldwide regulations require the phasedown of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) solutions under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. With regulations under Kigali officially taking effect in China in September and China’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, HVAC component manufacturers are increasingly seeking alternative low-GWP solutions.

“The nonflammability and reduced-GWP properties of Solstice N41 provide real breakthroughs for the HVAC industry," said Shan Yukuan, deputy director of technology center, DunAn Environment. "DunAn is glad to partner with Honeywell to carry out evaluation and certification of key HVAC components for Solstice N41 use and promote the widespread application of this innovative technology. We believe this partnership with Honeywell will provide safer, more energy-efficient, and more sustainable products for the HVAC industry.”

Solstice N41 provides the same level of safety to contractors and customers as R-410A.

To date, Solstice N41 has undergone extensive analysis by more than 15 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and compressor manufacturers. The product has accumulated more than 100,000 reliable hours in different applications like commercial air conditioning (variable refrigerant flow, rooftops) and residential air conditioning (unitary ducted equipment in the U.S.).

"Solstice N41 is a revolutionary, sustainable solution for the HVAC industry,” said Ken West, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Fluorine Products. “It was specifically designed to address industry challenges and meet regulatory requirements thanks to its safety, energy efficiency, and reduced global warming potential. By working with air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturers and component suppliers, such as DunAn, we can move toward industry adoption and help customers meet overall sustainability goals.”

