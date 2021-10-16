Prescientx, a wholesaler of UV cleaning and disinfection solutions optimized to safeguard the nation’s health and wellness, was looking to implement the same level of proactivity in its humidity and temperature control system. The company’s 40,000-square-foot facility in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, staffed by 24 employees, needed a regulated and seamless management of indoor environmental conditions. Working closely with Condair and contractor AAA Air Conditioning Inc, an efficient and cost-effective solution was found in a combination of Condair EL, which was previously installed in the facility, and Condair’s new TE Series units.

Challenge

“Our facility consists of a mix of office and production spaces, and it was essential that we keep the humidity in both within the 40%- 60% RH range,” said Keith McGlone, vice president of IPC at Prescientx. “We’re firm believers in the scientific findings on the subject — that this goldilocks range of humidity control can minimize health and wellness complications — and we’re always striving to ensure maximum employee comfort.”

As part of the wholesaler’s engineered infection prevention strategy, Prescientx developed a relationship with the Condair team, which led to discussions focused on how best to ensure proper humidity control throughout their facility. The COVID-19 pandemic was the catalyst for ensuring maximum airborne infection control efficiency, as the company had long been invested in providing a safe, welcoming, and healthy work environment conducive to optimal productivity and employee happiness.

“Our team means everything to us, and it was imperative even before the pandemic that we implemented a solution that would not only work well but perform admirably for years to come,” McGlone said. “That’s where Condair and AAA Air Conditioning came into the picture. We needed an installation team and process we could trust, not to mention the right equipment. The key is the ability to maintain our goals for humidity. We expect the units installed to be reliable and easy to maintain.”

Solution

That ideal choice of equipment came in the form of two elements. The first, the Condair TE (Tile Evaporative) Series, is a state-of-the-art, ceiling-mounted evaporative humidifier. This unit is quick and easy to install while operating independently of on-site HVAC equipment. It is extremely energy-efficient, operating with a power rating of only 97 watts. Drawing dry air within the space through a wetted polyester media cassette, the TE Series increases and regulates the air moisture content by evaporating water and reintroducing the drawn air back into the airstream.

“The TE Series was new to North America, and we’re interested in sharing the technology with potential customers,” McGlone said. “We’ve got it set up in a 1,600-square-foot office space, and it works very smoothly. We can even extend the cassette life by adjusting drain frequency based on the water supply,” said McGlone. “It’s small, compact, and can be installed in a suspended ceiling pretty easily, saving real estate area. It doesn’t get in the way, and we often don’t even notice it. However, we know it’s doing what it’s supposed to.”

The other piece of the puzzle, which was installed prior to the TE Series, was two Condair EL Series units. This equipment offered regulated and high-efficiency electrode steam humidification for the rest of the 40,000-square-foot facility which is comprised mostly of warehouse space. This ensures no unexpected dips in relative humidity, with the indoor conditions holding steady around 52% RH — ideal for human occupation while minimizing viral outbreak risks, especially during the pandemic.

Results

“All is well,” said McGlone. “The TE Series, in particular, has been excellent for us — it’s straightforward to maintain and took hardly any time to install, so the whole process has been relatively smooth. During the pandemic, we were able to stay open and fully operational, thanks to our focus on ensuring a very safe, clean indoor space for employees. In fact, whenever the Ministry of Labour stops by, they’re rather impressed with the measures we’ve taken, which includes our approach to humidity control.”

Scalable and designed for small-to-medium spaces, the TE Series units, in particular, have demonstrated their suitability for a variety of applications including those relative to Prescientx. Airborne transmission vectors are now becoming common knowledge as environments, such as manufacturing and office spaces, schools, and others, are looking for ways to improve their airborne infection control efficiency. With no contractor needed for regular maintenance, this has proven its worth as a cost-effective, time-saving measure for future-facing operations.