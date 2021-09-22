NEW ORLEANS — Bernhard, a privately-owned integrated solutions and energy services provider, has been honored as a finalist for Project of the Year in P3 Bulletin’s P3 Awards 2021. Finalists from across the world have been selected for their excellence in the area of Public Private Partnerships (P3).

“It is an honor to be recognized globally for our work in the P3 arena,” said Rob Guthrie, executive vice president of the development division at Bernhard. “Each of these projects offer unique benefits for the public sector, and we are proud to be among the leaders of this movement in the United States.”

The P3 Awards 2021 spotlights multiple categories celebrating the exemplary organizations, projects and individuals that have strengthened the development and implementation of P3s around the world.

Bernhard’s work with East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) was selected as one of 10 finalists in the Project of the Year - Social Infrastructure category. The nominees include projects located in the U.S. and Canada.

“Bernhard has been an invaluable partner during COVID-19,” said Greg Nichols, executive vice president and administrator at EAMC. “Our work together turned a catastrophe into a catalyst for positive, long-lasting change for our organization and the health of our community.”

Bernhard and EAMC entered an energy asset concession agreement giving Bernhard the right to use, maintain, and renew EAMC’s energy infrastructure over a 30-year term. The project provided for crucial upfront energy optimization improvements, substantial projected annual energy savings, and a significant upfront cash payment to EAMC. The transaction is set to provide $826,000 in annual estimated energy savings and $30 million in improvements to the facility. The partnership not only provided EAMC exactly what it needed to meet patient and employee comfort needs but also enabled an immediate allocation of crucial resources for fighting COVID-19 and saving lives.

The judging panel for the P3 Awards 2021 comprised a broad spectrum of more than 80 industry professionals representing both the public and private sector. The judges were selected based on their expertise, experience and integrity in the P3 market.

“Being shortlisted as one of the 10 best P3 projects in the world really speaks to the incredibly talented team we have at Bernhard and their willingness to innovate and push the industry forward,” Guthrie said.

Winners will be announced November 4, 2021, in New York City. To learn more about these awards and the other finalists, visit P3Awards.partnershipsevents.com. For more information, visit www.bernhard.com.