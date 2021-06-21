DENVER — SmithGroup, an integrated design firm, has hired Jennifer Riedl as a director of business development in the firm’s Denver office. Riedl will work to enhance the firm’s presence in the Rocky Mountain region by connecting clients requiring design strategy and solutions with SmithGroup’s health care and higher education experts.

“Jen is focused on building relationships and understanding each client’s long-term needs,” said Brad Woodman, director of SmithGroup’s Denver and Phoenix offices. “Her experience and understanding of the Denver market makes her an excellent partner for health care, higher education, and business leaders who require integrated and strategic design solutions to set them apart.”

Riedl will work in partnership with health studio leader Brenna Costello and higher education studio leader Mecayla Cobb to cultivate and maintain key relationships with higher education and health care leaders in Denver and across the Rocky Mountain region.

SmithGroup’s recent health care and higher education clients in the region include Craig Hospital, Centura Health, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado State University, and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, among others.

Prior to joining SmithGroup, Riedl was a senior business development manager for Mortenson Construction, where she focused on building key relationships with higher education, commercial, and civic leaders in Denver and throughout Colorado.

Riedl graduated with bachelor’s degree in architectural studies, master’s of architecture and science in civil and environmental engineering degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is currently the leadership connections committee lead for the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Colorado Women’s Leadership Initiative. She is also serving on the board of the Montessori Academy of Colorado. For more information, visit www.smithgroup.com.