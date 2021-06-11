MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls, a global provider of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, announced the Quantech™ QWC4 Water-Cooled Screw Chiller has been added to the brand’s expanded chiller portfolio.

The Quantech QWC4 chiller uses variable-speed drive technology to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions. Throughout most locations, the variable-speed drive saves energy during 99% of operating hours spent at off-design conditions, which include reduced load and/or reduced entering condenser water temperature.

Since the Quantech QWC4 screw chiller is capable of handling a higher-pressure lift than a centrifugal chiller, it can be used in both thermal storage and heat pump applications. The variable-speed drive technology provides the chiller flexibility in handling high-lift applications with the highest efficiencies available. This allows the chiller to use a wide range of heat-rejection methods, including an open cooling tower, dry cooler, adiabatic cooler, heat recovery, or heat pump.

The Quantech QWC4 chiller also reduces environmental impacts by directly managing refrigerant charges and potential leak points. The chiller utilizes R-134a, which has zero ozone-depletion potential and features an innovative design that reduces the number of potential leak points. It also incorporates a falling-film evaporator that allows for refrigerant charge to be lowered by as much as 30 percent compared to standard chillers.

The Quantech QWC4 chiller supports OpenBlue Healthy Buildings by Johnson Controls — a complete suite of connected solutions that delivers impactful sustainability, new healthy occupant experiences, and respectful safety and security to many industries, including workplaces, hospitals, schools, enterprises, and more. For more information, visit http://www.quantech-hvac.com/products/qwc4.