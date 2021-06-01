Herb Woerpel is editor-in-chief of Engineered Systems. From working with authors to moderating webinars and more, he helps maintain ES' reputation for delivering practical, insightful engineering information in an accessible, engaging way. Herb joined BNP Media in 2011. He most recently served as editor-in-chief of Distribution Trends magazine and was previously employed as managing editor and senior editor of The ACHR NEWS as well as editor-in-chief of Distribution Center magazine. He's also worked as a reporter with the Advance Newspapers, a subsidiary of MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. He holds a bachelor’s degree in news editorial journalism from Central Michigan University and boasts 14 years of professional journalism experience. Contact him at 248-786-1583 or woerpelh@bnpmedia.com.