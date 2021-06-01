What are engineers making time to read? Here is the five-item punch list of the most popular news articles, features, and columns at www.esmagazine.com.

  1. What’s Next: Specifying the Right R-410A Replacement
  2. COVID-19 Prevention: Explore Optimized Building Air Distribution
  3. Getting Started with VRF
  4. Designing Ventilation For Battery Rooms 
  5. Linking the Human Body and the Laws of Thermodynamics