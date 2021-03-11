NORTHBROOK, Ill. — The Plibrico Company, a global supplier of industrial refractories, has relocated its Salem, Ohio, construction office to a bigger facility. The larger location will support its continued development of highly innovative refractory products and quality service to customers while providing an improved work environment for employees. One of five construction offices Plibrico operates in the U.S., the Salem, Ohio, office has moved to its new location at 949 South Broadway Avenue.

“As we look to the future, our new facility in Salem will provide Plibrico staff with space to accommodate growth and help us keep pace with our clients’ needs,” said Brad Taylor, president and CEO of the Plibrico Company. “We plan to leverage the new space to provide expanded services for clients while improving our internal operational efficiencies by giving Plibrico employees a modern workspace to facilitate collaboration and communication. We’re especially pleased to be able to move into a new building with significantly more space while remaining in the city of Salem where we've operated for 24 years.”

Plibrico's expansion was fueled by the company's steady growth in the Midwest over the last five years, necessitating a larger space for employees and for more streamlined production flow due to ongoing investments in equipment. The new office is nearly 25% larger than the previous space. It houses additional atmosphere-controlled manufacturing and storage areas for customers' Redi-Shapes precast shape molds along with more than doubling the current space for the company's under crane, in-house construction and fabrication area.

These improvements benefit Plibrico customers through faster service, better quality, and a stronger service performance from project conception to completion.

For more information, visit www.plibrico.com.