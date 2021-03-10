DETROIT — SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has promoted Vladislav (Vlad) Torskiy to the role of Health Strategist. Torskiy, a principal based in SmithGroup’s Chicago office, is responsible for leading the firm’s strategic planning services and continuing growth of its team of health strategy experts.

Torskiy is a health care architect and planner who, for the last 25 years, has dedicated his career to operational, strategic and master planning for health care institutions. He has been on the forefront of finding executable solutions for his clients as forecasting technologies have advanced and the health care industry has become more complex. Recently, Torskiy led a population health and equity study of the South Chicago metropolitan area. This analysis of multiple safety-net and nonprofit health systems and independent hospitals, serving more than 5 million people in Chicago, is being used to redirect health services delivery and improve future facilities and operations.

“Our nation’s current model of healthcare delivery has been challenged in the face of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Wayne Barger, health practice director, SmithGroup. “Now more than ever, health care organizations need the expertise of strategists like Vlad to help them map plans for a resilient future. Vlad’s passion for enterprise planning and data analytics, coupled with his firm belief that health care should be equitable for all, makes him an excellent advocate and partner for our health clients.”

Torskiy has been a leader in strategic and medical planning for numerous other health systems. His recent portfolio includes the development of strategic master plans for WakeMed Health, Beaumont Health, and Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. Torskiy has also provided extensive service to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, developing integrated, system-based service delivery and master planning as well as design guidelines to shepherd Veterans Affairs vast network of facilities and care delivery.

“While most clinical and financial forecasts look 10-15 years into the future, the physical spaces where health care is provided are typically in service for 60-80 years,” said Torskiy. “Advanced analyses are necessary to help institutions plan for both their immediate and very long-term needs to ensure they can adapt and thrive in the face of known and unknown challenges.”

Torskiy adds new direction to SmithGroup’s nine decades of experience in specialized health care strategy and medical planning, providing expertise in strategy and resiliency planning, operational planning, campus and facility planning, and economic and financial planning to public and private health care organizations. SmithGroup has a long history of developing transformational strategic and master plans, including Scripps Health; IU Health Indianapolis; Loma Linda University Health; Olive View-UCLA Medical Center; UC San Diego Medical Center, Hillcrest; City of Las Vegas Medical District; and Advocate Health Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Torskiy earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Ohio University, a master’s degree in architecture from Israel Institute of Technology, and a master’s degree in architecture and urban design and master of fine arts from the Ukrainian Academy of Fine Arts. He is a Lean Healthcare Certified Specialist earned from the Massey Graduate School of Business and is a registered architect in Israel. Torskiy is currently serving a second term on the Regent Advisory Council of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and is also an advisory board member for the Healthcare Facilities Symposium & Expo. Torskiy is also a member of the American Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses (AORN). For more information, visit www.smithgroup.com.