ATLANTA — ASHRAE, a global society advancing human well-being through sustainable technology for the built environment, announced a move to its new global headquarters, located at 180 Technology Parkway, Peachtree Corners, Georgia. ASHRAE began renovations in January 2020 on an existing 66,700-square-foot building, originally built in 1978, on 11 acres of land. Located 10 miles north of its previous headquarters building, ASHRAE joins other innovation and sustainability-focused organizations based in the popular Technology Parkway corridor.

“ASHRAE’s new global headquarters is a prime example of how we are helping to pioneer a movement that many expect will ultimately make net-zero energy the ‘new norm’ in sustainable design and construction,” said Ginger Scoggins, P.E., ASHRAE building ad hoc committee. “Although new construction of net-zero energy buildings make a lot of headlines, reuse of existing structures is a basic tenet of sustainability — the energy performance of existing buildings must be addressed to substantially impact the 40% of primary energy consumed by buildings.”

“ASHRAE’s goal for this project was to renovate a three-story 1970s era, cheap energy period building into a high-performing, net-zero-ready facility in a cost-effective way that can be replicated in the built environment industry,” said tim McGinn, P.E., chair, technical advisory subcommittee.

The photovoltaic (PV) system design is currently in progress. The building will be on its way to fully net-zero energy by March 2021 upon the completion of the PV system installation.

Focusing on the society’s 2020-2021 theme, “The ASHRAE Digital Lighthouse and Industry 4.0," the headquarters building incorporates several digitally connected solutions, such as remote monitoring and analysis of building performance, with online dashboarding for transparency and advanced building automation system (BAS) integration with other systems, such as ASHRAE’s meeting reservations systems. Other solutions include a digital twin and building information modelling (BIM), innovative mechanical systems visible through open ceiling around radiant panel clouds, and advanced conferencing systems designed to serve as a “digital lighthouse” teaching resource.

“ASHRAE’s first-of-its-kind headquarters building was designed as a living showcase of what's possible through technology integration to increase efficiency, protect people and property, and enhance the occupant experience,” said Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E., 2020-2021 ASHRAE president. “In addition to supporting ASHRAE’s technical standards, innovative product integrations from our generous donors also provide a scalable and repeatable model for a net-zero energy building design.”

Examples of technical features include:

A radiant ceiling panel system: This is used for heating and cooling and a dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) for outdoor air ventilation with enthalpy heat recovery.



An overhead fresh-air distribution system augmented with reversible ceiling fans in the open office areas and displacement distribution in the learning center.



Six water source-heat pumps (WSHPs): There are four on basement level and two on the upper level atrium that will be used to condition these spaces.



Demand control ventilation (DCV): This will be used for high occupancy spaces in the meeting and learning center. Air distribution is constant volume in office areas and provided by fabric duct, reducing diffuser count and duct branches.



Modeling energy use intensity of 17 kBtu/square feet/year.



On-site electric vehicle charging stations available for guests and staff.



Rooftop and ground-mounted photovoltaic solar energy system planned for installation March 2021.



18 new skylights and reconfigured window/wall ratio.



Useful daylight illuminance (>300 lux) at the work plane Window wall ratio (WWR) 79.9%. Existing - New WWR east/west 33.5% - north/south - 41.9%.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, ASHRAE had already planned to provide 30% more outside air to the building than the required minimum ventilation rates from ASHRAE Standard 62.1 - Ventilation for Acceptable Indoor Air Quality and will implement other applicable guidance that has been developed by the ASHRAE Epidemic Task Force (ETF) for commercial office buildings.

The building is located in a forest setting, close to hotels, restaurants, and walking trails. A large deck overlooking a lake adjacent to meeting rooms can be fully enjoyed on sunny days. ASHRAE’s headquarters is 12 minutes and 6.2 miles from the Doraville MARTA station for easy access to Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport. The society’s approximately 110-person staff officially moved into the building at the beginning October.

“This move represents another significant milestone for ASHRAE,” said Jeff Littleton, executive vice president, ASHRAE. “In addition to showing our commitment to building occupant health and comfort, our new headquarters building will enable us to provide industry-leading support and service to our global volunteers while driving innovation that will push our goal of sustainability in action forward.”

A team of ASHRAE volunteers led a highly successful building campaign to garner support for the renovation project. Thirty-one corporate donors committed more than $9.7 million in monetary support and gifts of equipment and services. ASHRAE thanks the following industry partners for their high-level support of the new global headquarters renovation project: NIBE, Cisco, Arkema, Daikin, Price Industries, Belimo, ClimateMaster, ClimaCool, Bell & Gossett, Big Ass Fans, Victaulic, Uponor, Mitsubishi Electric Trane, NTT and PlaceOS. Donors to the building campaign will be listed online and recognized in a special new headquarters commemorative magazine to be published in January 2021.

Additionally, ASHRAE members have given more than $500,000 to date. In total, ASHRAE has received more than $10.2 million from generous stakeholders, making a strong statement about their commitment to ASHRAE’s mission and to a shared vision of a healthy and sustainable built environment for all.

“ASHRAE’s new global headquarters is an example of an effective built environment that fully considers the importance of effective operations by installing the systems and equipment in a manner that facilitates operation and maintenance,” said Darryl K. Boyce, P.Eng., 2019-2020 ASHRAE presidental member and building ad hoc committee member. “We are grateful to our donors for their generous support and partnership. It is this support that not only shows our donors’ alignment with ASHRAE’s sustainability goals, but helps us to address the challenges of designing and operate buildings in a technology driven environment.”

For more information, visit ashrae.org/newhq.