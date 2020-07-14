IDHE-O Outdoor Electric Duct Heater – Greenheck

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck’s latest electric duct heater, model IDHE-O with a NEMA 4 enclosure, is UL-listed for outdoor applications. The IDHE-O allows for multiple mounting positions where the control cabinet can be installed on either side of a horizontal duct or in any orientation on a vertical duct. The control cabinet is offset from the heating element like traditional duct heaters; however, the installer can position the offset to the left or to the right making installation easy.

Model IDHE-O features 50/60 Hz compatibility, power and control terminal boards, an automatic reset thermal safety switch for primary over temperature protection, and heavy-gauge G60 construction. The IDHE-O is ideal for space, primary, secondary, auxiliary, and reheating applications and many options are available. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.