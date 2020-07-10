Coil Cleaner and Disinfectant – Nu-Calgon

ST. LOUIS — Nu-Calgon has launched a new pump spray version of Evap-Fresh No Rinse coil cleaner and disinfectant. The ready-to-use, liquid spray is a nonabrasive, one-step cleaner and disinfectant for evaporator coils in small air conditioners, commercial air-handling equipment, HVAC cooling coils, and refrigeration equipment. It is the first product of its kind in the industry to receive EPA registration for such claims.

Although Evap-Fresh is highly effective at cleaning and controlling mold and mildew on evaporator coils, it also has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to 2019-nCoV on hard, nonporous surfaces. Evap-Fresh’s chemistry is listed on the EPA’s Registered Antimicrobial Products for Use Against Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the Cause of COVID-19.

In addition to the new 32-ounce spray bottle, Evap-Fresh liquid is also available in a 1-gallon size. For more information, visit www.nucalgon.com.