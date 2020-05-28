How the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected ASHRAE Members

ATLANTA — Seventy-six percent of ASHRAE members who responded to a survey said their workload has decreased or stayed the same as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three-thousand members responded to “ASHRAE’s Survey of the Impact of COVID-19 on Members Professionally and Their Businesses” detailing how the pandemic has affected their professional lives and businesses.

According to the survey, 40% of the respondents’ workload has stayed the same; 36% said their workload decreased; and 19% said their workload increased. Others, about 4%, were furloughed, lost their job, or their offices closed because of the pandemic.

The HVACR industry has been challenged during the COVID-19 pandemic, and these challenges are expected to persist after the pandemic recedes. A major challenge is the uncertainty about when and how the economy will rebound, according to the survey.

When asked about what they expect the industry’s biggest challenges will be after the pandemic recedes, 61% said the uncertainty in the economy, while 36% anticipate increased expectations for personal protection equipment and other safety and hygiene practices. Another top concern was the impact of domestic and international travel on people and equipment.

When asked about their expected professional challenges after the pandemic, the top concerns were feeling safe in public settings and restarting their business and getting new projects.

A summary of the survey results is available here.