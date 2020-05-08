Optimizing Building Operations During Low-Occupancy Situations

In early 2020, buildings around the world transitioned from full occupancy to low occupancy in a matter of days. From office buildings to hotels to retail spaces, there are now tens of thousands of nearly empty buildings across the U.S.

Of course, securing the safety and health of your building’s occupants is the top priority. But once that is done, what comes next? We’ve been in touch with numerous customers and partners around the country, and there are a few key questions building owners and managers are trying to answer.