There Is No One-Size-Fits-All Control Strategy in Variable Speed Pumping
Sensored and sensorless control are among the options to satisfy ASHRAE 90.1
ASHRAE 90.1 addresses efficiency for chilled water pumping systems with guidelines for controls that result in pump motor demand of no more than 30% of design wattage at 50% of design flow. The concept of differential pressure control is an essential part of variable speed pump control to maximize efficiency, highlighted in ASHRAE 90.1.
