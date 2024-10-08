Duravent Group, a company in the venting and air control industries, has acquired Builder's Best Inc., a well-established manufacturer and distributor of venting solutions. The strategic acquisition aims to combine the core competencies of both companies, leveraging their manufacturing and venting expertise to provide customers and channel partners with a broader range of high-quality, North American-made products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Builder's Best and its talented team into the Duravent Group brand family," said Simon A. Davis, President and CEO of Duravent Group. "This acquisition marks a milestone in our strategic growth vision, further expanding our product offerings in the venting business. We are excited to lead Builder's Best through its next phase of growth."

"This is a tremendous opportunity for both Builder's Best and Duravent Group customers and employees to build on the track record of growth we have solidified over these 30+ years. We share the same dedication to employees, quality and customer satisfaction as Duravent Group," added Builder's Best founder John Andersen. "Together we will offer a more comprehensive range of products, making it easier for customers to get everything from a single, trusted source."

The acquisition strengthens Duravent Group's position in the venting and air control industries by adding Builder's Best to its portfolio of 13 distinct brands. The company plans to leverage its manufacturing capabilities, distribution networks, and customer-first service and support model to drive growth and ensure quality and safety through scientifically proven materials.

Duravent Group is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and operates 14 locations across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Builder's Best is based in Jacksonville, Texas, and Plant City, Florida, and manufactures a range of branded and private-label venting products for the HVAC, dryer venting, and indoor air quality markets.