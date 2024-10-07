Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity), a leading provider of HVAC, mechanical services, building automation, and energy solutions, has acquired Nason Mechanical Systems, a full-service mechanical contractor based in Auburn, Maine. The acquisition marks Fidelity's continued expansion into the Northeast.

Nason Mechanical Systems, founded in 1933, has established itself as a trusted provider of commercial and industrial heating, cooling, piping, and plumbing systems throughout Central and Southern Maine. The company serves a diverse client base across healthcare, education, industrial, food service, and commercial markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nason Mechanical Systems to the family," Lanphar said. "As we expand our presence across the Northeast, Nason's forward-thinking approach and commitment to client care and team member development will be key to our future growth. We're excited to collaborate with President Todd Gagne and his team."

"Partnering with Fidelity is the next step in Nason Mechanical Systems' evolution," Gagne said. "Our philosophy has always been to add value through collaboration, creative solutions, and clear communication. With Fidelity's support, we can continue to provide and expand the services we're known for throughout Maine."

The acquisition strengthens Fidelity's service capabilities in the region. Fidelity, founded in 1945, has grown beyond the Mid-Atlantic through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, extending its footprint throughout the United States. The company has over 2,600 team members, more than 70 locations serving 30 states, and over 75 years of experience delivering proactive, world-class service.

Nason Mechanical Systems will continue to serve clients in medical, educational, industrial, food service, and commercial markets, focusing on service and maintenance, as well as design-build solutions, energy efficiency, and high-pressure steam plant management. The team brings extensive experience, collectively holding over 130 professional licenses and certifications.

The acquisition is the latest in Fidelity's strategic growth plan. The company has made several purchases in recent years as it seeks to expand its geographic footprint and service offerings.