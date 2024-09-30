For many years, Engineered Systems (ES) Magazine has been at the forefront of promoting energy-efficient solutions for high-performance buildings. By offering insights and news tailored for mechanical, consulting, and facility engineers, ES draws from current trends and practical successes in the design, maintenance, and commissioning of HVAC and building automation systems. We’re ready to take ES to the next level.

As it is with brand-focused content, ES has evolved and adapted to new technologies and economic conditions in order to maintain the highest level of quality for our product, and therefore our audience and advertisers. Most recently this included transitioning to 100% digital.

ES and our parent company, BNP Media, have decided to merge ES with our HVAC big brother, The ACHR NEWS. The newly integrated brand will debut in October.

Merging ES and its powerful engineer audience with The ACHR NEWS will provide more robust data around the HVAC market. The ACHR NEWS has been following and leading the HVACR industry since its inception in 1926 as The Electric Refrigeration NEWS, when old ice box "systems" began to be replaced with more modern refrigeration technologies. Over time, forced air heating, air conditioning, ventilation, and indoor air quality were added to the coverage and circulation, and eventually efficiency, software, and decarbonization.

The audience of ES will continue to have free access to the ES content, eNewsletter, podcasts, videos, and webinars. Please stay tuned for updates on this exciting news as we work through this launch.