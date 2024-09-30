With California aggressively pursuing electrification of transportation and industry to combat climate change, the state's electrical grid needs a well-planned, collaborative, and equitable upgrade to meet the coming surge in demand, according to a new report from the University of California, Riverside.

The report, "California Grid Readiness: Stakeholder and Public Awareness," warns that the grid must not only increase its capacity but also become more flexible and resilient as the state transitions to renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

"Electrification of the economy is coming, and it's coming fast," said Hamed Mohsenian-Rad, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC Riverside and co-author of the report. "We need to start planning now to ensure our grid can handle the increased load."

Transportation is a key driver of the trend, with the state mandating that all new car sales be electric by 2035. Studies cited in the report estimate that electricity demand could jump by 50% or more in the coming decades as cars, trucks, and buses plug in.

But it's not just transportation. Buildings and industry are also electrifying to meet the state's climate goals, further straining the grid.

"The grid needs to be upgraded in a way that's proactive, collaborative, and equitable," said Matthew Barth, also a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC Riverside and the report's other co-author. "We can't just add capacity. We need to rethink how the grid operates to take advantage of all the new clean energy sources coming online."

Solar power, in particular, presents both an opportunity and a challenge. California already generates a significant amount of its electricity from solar, but the timing of that power – mostly during the late morning and early afternoon – doesn't always align with peak demand in the evening.

New technologies and grid management strategies are needed to store excess solar power for later use and to balance out the variability of renewable energy sources.

The grid also needs to harden itself against the impacts of climate change, like more frequent and intense heatwaves that strain the system and increase the risk of wildfires, which can force the shutdown of power lines.

Cybersecurity is another growing concern as the grid becomes more reliant on smart technologies and connected devices. The report warns that charging stations, smart home devices, and other internet-connected equipment could be vulnerable to hacking, potentially disrupting the stability of the grid.

Workforce development and supply chain issues also need to be addressed to ensure that the grid can be upgraded quickly and efficiently.

The authors recommend streamlining the permitting process for upgrades and prioritizing investments in disadvantaged communities, which have been slower to adopt electric vehicles and rooftop solar due to higher upfront costs.

"Equity needs to be at the forefront of how we upgrade the grid," Mohsenian-Rad said. "We can't leave vulnerable communities behind in the transition to clean energy."

The full report is available here.