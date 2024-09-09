The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) has released an updated version of its residential energy efficiency standard, setting bold new targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving indoor air quality in homes.

The latest edition of ASHRAE/IES Standard 90.2, titled "High-Performance Energy Design of Residential Buildings," covers multifamily buildings of any height and includes new guidelines for retrofits, lighting controls, and the building envelope. The standard also sets stricter limits on energy efficiency and introduces a new rating system to track progress towards net-zero carbon goals.

ASHRAE President Dennis Knight said the updates represent a "significant leap forward" in the organization's commitment to sustainable and healthy buildings. "This standard will empower professionals to lead in building practices that address both environmental challenges and the health of residential building occupants," he said.

The standard is available for purchase on the ASHRAE website. ASHRAE is a global professional society founded in 1894, with more than 50,000 members worldwide. The organization is dedicated to advancing the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industry through research, standards, certification, and education.