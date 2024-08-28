Fellowes recently highlighted its Array air quality management system as a potential solution for improving indoor air quality in corporate offices. Amid the current competition for talent, the company points to a survey it conducted showing that 91% of U.S. and Canadian employees consider clean air a fundamental right, with 89% stating it helps them perform their best at work. Moreover, 1-in-3 employees would consider leaving their job due to poor indoor air quality (IAQ). Despite this, only 29% of respondents considered their workplace air quality 'very clean,' with common indicators of poor IAQ being stagnant air, humidity imbalances, noticeable odors, and visible mold or dust.

Ensuring optimal air quality across various office spaces, including conference rooms and breakrooms, is challenging due to fluctuating occupancy and differing requirements. Fellowes' Array system, with EnviroSmart+ Technology, is designed to adapt to changing needs, allowing businesses to address these challenges effectively.

Research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has found a link between air quality and cognitive function. A 500ug/m³ increase in Volatile Organic Compounds can lead to a 13% decrease in cognitive abilities, while a 400 ppm rise in CO2 levels can reduce cognitive function scores by 21%. The Array system features advanced H13 True HEPA filtration, which captures 99.95% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns, including viruses and allergens. According to the CDC, cleaner air can translate to an average productivity increase of $7,500 per employee.





Beyond productivity gains, improved IAQ can also have financial benefits. The CDC averages the cost of one sick day at $1,685 per employee, so reducing sick leave through better air quality can cut costs. The Array system is also designed to reduce energy costs by optimizing air purification processes based on occupancy and environmental conditions. Maintenance is minimized through front access and tool-free filter replacement.

Installation of the Array system does not require any ductwork, making it easy to set up. Flexible installation options allow units to be placed closer to contamination sources. The Array Viewpoint dashboard provides real-time data, notifications, and trends, enabling facilities managers and building engineers to monitor and manage IAQ more effectively. The community dashboard reassures employees and visitors by displaying precise air quality status.

Fellowes noted that the Array system can help organizations meet ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals. Improved IAQ has been shown to reduce absenteeism and boost productivity, contributing to a healthier, more sustainable workplace. According to a 2022 AirRated research study, 78% of employees said they would be more likely to come into an office if it had a healthy building certification. Proper IAQ management also enhances facility energy efficiency and helps ensure compliance with evolving IAQ regulations.