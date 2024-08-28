The world of artificial intelligence is about to get a whole lot more powerful, thanks to a new partnership between Flex and Musashi Energy Solutions. The two companies are joining forces to create cutting-edge energy storage systems for AI data centers, which are notorious for their massive power appetites.

Flex, who perform sketch-to-scale solutions, and Musashi, a pioneer in hybrid supercapacitor technology, will collaborate on the design and manufacture of Capacitor-based Energy Storage Systems (CESS). These systems, featuring Musashi's Hybrid SuperCapacitors, are specifically designed to mitigate the power challenges posed by AI workloads in hyperscale data centers.

"We are proud to lead the charge in powering the next generation of AI innovation alongside Flex to address the power challenges needed to unleash capacity for explosive data center growth," said Frank DeLattre, President of Musashi Energy Solutions in North America. "Our partnership with Flex for its new CESS product will bring reliable, efficient and scalable power solutions to the market. Musashi Energy Solutions continues to invest heavily in future Hybrid SuperCapacitor cell development to meet the future power density demands in AI computing as well as the manufacturing capacity required for customers to meet the forecasted cell volume."

The CESS solutions will be capable of balancing peak power, protecting the grid from intense surges, and managing energy efficiently. Unlike traditional battery storage systems, Musashi's Hybrid SuperCapacitors offer a significantly longer lifespan, wider operating temperature range, and inherent safety.

"Our collaboration with Musashi is central to developing our innovative CESS solutions to sustainably support the complex power demands of AI data centers worldwide," said Mattias Jansson, Vice President of Power Solutions at Flex. “Together with Musashi, our technology and innovation portfolio plans enable Flex to provide hyperscale operators with advanced energy storage systems that enable them to address long-term energy transitions. Our CESS solutions are another proof point of how Flex is enabling customers to maximize AI server cluster computing performance and unlock data center capacity as AI applications drive unprecedented growth.”

With production slated for the first half of 2025, Flex and Musashi are poised to revolutionize the way AI data centers consume power.