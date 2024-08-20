A new training center in Pasadena, Texas, is part of Owens Corning's broader push to provide technical insulation education. The company is expanding its in-person, on-site, and digital training programs.

The 22,000-square-foot Owens Corning Technical Insulation Education and Training Center is located near major Gulf Coast energy sites. It serves as a hands-on learning hub for engineers, contractors, installers, and insulation crafters. The facility showcases how insulation can conserve energy, boost process efficiency, and enhance jobsite safety.

Brandon Stambaugh, Director of Technical Services, Technical Insulation at Owens Corning, said the Pasadena center is part of a holistic approach to education. "Our approach extends beyond material science to help customers analyze energy usage, support safe applications and make informed decisions that contribute to process efficiency," he said. "Whether a customer wants insulation education delivered at our facility, at their location or through digital learning, Owens Corning is committed to delivering training relevant to customers' needs and situations."

The Pasadena facility offers in-person and digitally integrated training. It features large- and small-diameter pipes, spheres, ducts, and other industrial assets. A material science area demonstrates how insulation performance properties support field performance. Onsite capabilities simulate challenges like vapor drive, cryogenic temperatures, or chemical exposure.

Beyond training on various insulating materials, the center educates on designing and installing entire insulating systems. "In industrial applications, various components, such as vapor barriers, jacketing, sealants and adhesives, work as a system to support processes," Stambaugh said. "This facility demonstrates how the composition of different insulating materials works with accessories and expert installation to support a high-performing insulating system in the field."

Onsite fabrication facilities mimic jobsite conditions.

"By doing the application together in our training center, an engineer can learn how fabrication techniques may help to lower the installed cost of different insulating materials in a process application," said Bill Tolliver, Product Technical Manager, Pipe and Insulation at Owens Corning. He noted that the facility conducts time and motion studies and simulations to vet insulating systems cost-effectively.

Hands-on training can also be conducted at customer sites. "Installing a cryogenic vapor stop on a pipe or applying a vapor retarder jacketing system might seem pretty straightforward when you read about it, but when engineers actually do the hands-on work, they have a better appreciation for how much skill is required to do the job right in an actual install," said Bobby Ferrell, Technical Services Engineer at Owens Corning.

Owens Corning is also providing digital resources like e-books, specification guides, and project profiles. A newly updated website focuses on mechanical and industrial insulation in various industrial applications.

The training push comes as many engineers retire and new entrants lack information on the role of insulating systems in industrial processes. "As specifying engineers, installers and inspectors retire, we have a responsibility to help prepare the next generation of workers," Ferrell said. "Customers need people with the expertise to specify, install and maintain insulating systems designed to stand up to the extreme conditions involved in industrial processes."

Questions about the Owens Corning Technical Insulation and Training Center and training inquiries can be directed to foamglastechnical@owenscorning.com.