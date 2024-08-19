In an exciting breakthrough with vast implications, a team of scientists at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has successfully created cutting-edge aerogels. These innovative materials possess the remarkable ability to both facilitate radiative cooling and absorb electromagnetic waves.

Aerogels, known for their extremely low density and high porosity, have long held promise for various applications due to their unique properties. The NUS researchers have taken this a step further, engineering novel aerogels that outperform existing counterparts in radiative cooling and electromagnetic wave absorption.

Radiative cooling involves emitting heat into space to lower temperatures, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional cooling methods. The new aerogels excel at this, making them ideal for cooling systems, buildings, and even clothing that keeps wearers cool.

"This process involves using specially engineered aerogels to emit infrared radiation through the atmospheric 'sky window', effectively cooling surface temperatures below ambient levels," said Associate Professor Hai-Minh Duong from the department of mechanical engineering. "We are excited to be able to upcycle fibers from disposable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles for the new aerogels designed for this purpose, to help address the global plastic waste crisis."

Simultaneously, the aerogels demonstrate exceptional absorption of electromagnetic waves. This opens up opportunities for use in stealth technology, shielding of sensitive electronics from interference, and more.

"These aerogels could reduce energy consumption in both residential and commercial buildings, especially in tropical climates where cooling is now a necessity," Duong added.

The team's accomplishment lies in the precise tuning of the aerogels' composition and structure to achieve these dual benefits. Their work paves the way for real-world implementation of the aerogels across a wide range of industries, from green architecture and apparel to military and electronics.

As researchers continue to refine the aerogels and explore further applications, the potential societal and technological impacts are vast. The NUS team's groundbreaking development marks a significant stride forward in aerogel technology, with exciting possibilities on the horizon.